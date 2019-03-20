Michael J. Skaggs



Richmond - Michael J. Skaggs, age 61, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home.



Born April 29, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana, to James and Peggy Rozelle Skaggs, Mike was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He was a graduate of Centerville High School. Mike served in the U.S. Army. He had worked at J.M. Hutton since 1988. Mike formerly attended First Baptist Church in Richmond. He enjoyed NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt and outdoor activities. Mike was a beloved father and friend to countless others.



Survivors include his children, Matthew (Jackie) Smith of Richmond, Sean Skaggs of Indianapolis, Indiana, Shaylen Smith-Skaggs of Noblesville, Indiana, and Stacy Skaggs; grandchildren, Logan, Trystan, Averie, Channing, and Jackson; mother, Peggy Skaggs Potter of Maryville, Tennessee; siblings, Michelle Self, Melinda Maner, Shawn Theriot, and Johnnie Rae Cunningham; children's mother, Marissa Smith of Fishers, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Michael Skaggs; grandson, Landon Jackson Skaggs; father; and maternal and paternal grandparents.



Visitation for Michael J. Skaggs will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Hay officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.



Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 20, 2019