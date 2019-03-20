Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Skaggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Skaggs


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael J. Skaggs Obituary
Michael J. Skaggs

Richmond - Michael J. Skaggs, age 61, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home.

Born April 29, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana, to James and Peggy Rozelle Skaggs, Mike was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He was a graduate of Centerville High School. Mike served in the U.S. Army. He had worked at J.M. Hutton since 1988. Mike formerly attended First Baptist Church in Richmond. He enjoyed NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt and outdoor activities. Mike was a beloved father and friend to countless others.

Survivors include his children, Matthew (Jackie) Smith of Richmond, Sean Skaggs of Indianapolis, Indiana, Shaylen Smith-Skaggs of Noblesville, Indiana, and Stacy Skaggs; grandchildren, Logan, Trystan, Averie, Channing, and Jackson; mother, Peggy Skaggs Potter of Maryville, Tennessee; siblings, Michelle Self, Melinda Maner, Shawn Theriot, and Johnnie Rae Cunningham; children's mother, Marissa Smith of Fishers, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Michael Skaggs; grandson, Landon Jackson Skaggs; father; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation for Michael J. Skaggs will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Hay officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now