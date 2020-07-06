Michael Jobe
Liberty - Michael J. Jobe, 60 passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on November 22, 1959 in Richmond, Indiana to the late David Jobe and Janet Antrim Jobe.
On October 24, 2004 he married Susan Bonar in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Mike was a lifelong member of the Brownsville United Methodist Church.
Mike had worked at Meijer as the Wine Steward, where he enjoyed learning about all the different wines. For several years, he worked at Elevator Equipment Corporation in Richmond and was also an Entrepreneur in making his own racing products which were called Easy Kleen Products.
He was a member of the Brookville Bass Club, the Moose Lodge in Connersville and the Archery Club in Wayne County.
Mike never met a stranger. He was very active in many things and was always on the go. Whether he was at the race track with his family and friends or going fishing, he rarely sat down. He enjoyed playing cards, going golfing, mowing his yard and archery. Most importantly he always made time to spend it with his family.
Along with his wife of 16 years, he will be greatly missed by his children, Anthony "AJ" Jobe, Hannah Jobe and Kristin Jobe; his step daughters, Betsy (Angelo) Anton and Rebecca "Becky" Osborn; his grandchildren, Gaven and Ian Jobe, Evan and Jase Harrison; sisters, Lisa Ann (Randy) Norris and Marlene Thomspon; sister in law, Debbie Willoughby; brother in laws, Randy (Mary Earlywine) Bonar and Ronny Bonar; the mother of his children, Lisa Jobe; his special buddies, Tom and Wes; and several aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces and nephews. Mike will also be greatly missed by many friends and his racing family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his uncles, Tim Jobe, Gary Muff and Bob Dunnuck; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation for Mike will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Brownsville United Methodist Church, 216 S. Main St. Brownsville, Indiana 47325. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm at the church will Pastor Shelly Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in Brownsville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Jobe family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mike's grandsons' educational fund, those can be made on Thursday during the service at the church. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com
