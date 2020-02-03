|
Michael Kuhn
Cambridge City - Michael Allen Kuhn, 53, of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away Thursday January 30, 2020, at the home of his uncle Larry McDaniel in Cambridge City, after a lifetime battle with diabetes. Michael was born in New Castle, Indiana on May 14, 1966 and grew up in the Western Wayne community. He has made his home in Florida since 1978. He was employed for many years as a supervisor for Trenchless Drilling in Orlando, Florida until he was disabled do to his health. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 169 in Cambridge City. In his leisure, Michael enjoyed gardening and yard work.
Survivors include his 2 children, Joseph Michael Kuhn, U.S. Army and Kristina Marie Kuhn of St. Petersburg, FL; mother, Carol Ann (McDaniel) Watson and 2 sisters, Traci (Jeff) Black and Melissa (Brian) Farmer all of Cape Coral, FL; special aunt, Patty Roudabaugh of New Castle; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Kuhn; son, Christopher Allen Kuhn; sister, Tammy Omenhiser; step father, Larry Watson; grandparents, Lloyd and Clara Mae Kuhn and George and Tommie McDaniel.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday February 6, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday February 5th.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020