Michael Newman
Economy - William Michael (Mike) Newman, 60, died on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Reid Health following a lengthy battle with lung disease. Mike was born in Henry County on October 1, 1959 to Willard and Sue (Williamson) Newman and was a lifelong resident of the Economy and Richmond areas. Most recently, he lived at the Leland Legacy in Richmond where he received great care and had many friends. Mike was a member of Economy United Methodist Church and had worked in the plastics industry at Spartech, Primex, and Poly One. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Sue (Williamson) Newman. Survivors include his father, Willard Newman; sisters Pam Anderson, JoAnn Hill, and Leah (Steve) Nellis; brothers Randy (Hillary) Newman and Ryan (Holly) Newman; his former wife and good friend Joanna Newman, his step-daughters Sara Harris, Tara Harris, and Christina Cook; step-son T.J. Harris and his fiancée Whitney Runnels; grandchildren Roman Adkins, Alexis Adkins, and Dean Davin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Thursday, March 5 at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will be at 10 AM on Friday, March 6 at Economy United Methodist Church. Rev. Charlie Black will officiate. Burial will follow at Economy Cemetery. Given Mike's love for animals, his family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in his name to any local animal help organization. Online condolences may be left at culbersonfh.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020