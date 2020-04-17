Services
Michael R. Brooks

Michael R. Brooks

Richmond - April 16th, 2020 our dear precious Mikey (Michael Ryan Brooks) 42, went to meet his heavenly Father. Michael had a passion for life and all who knew him loved him for that amazing smile, good natured demeanor and kind loving heart. Those that knew Michael knew they had a friend for life. Michael enjoyed deer hunting with his uncle Lanny, working on vehicles as he was a talented auto tech who graduated from Hagerstown, High School, and North Western Technical College in Lima Ohio, and worked for numerous shops in the area. He was adventurous and loved a fast dirt bike or 4-wheeler. He loved his family his step dad (Bart Pflum) was the father who stepped in when Mikes biological father (Terry Lynn Brooks) passed away from a tragic automobile accident in 1979 and couldn't be there to raise Michael. As his mom (Camellia Pflum) Michael was and will still remain the love and light of my life forever in my heart. Survivors include paternal grandmother Patty Brooks, uncle Lanny (Linda) Brooks, aunts Tracy (Jerry) Culberson, Tammy (Mike) Flock, and uncle Tas Goodpaster several cousins and many dear friends. Michael is preceded in death by his father Terry, paternal grandfather Wilbur Brooks, and his maternal grandparents, Charles and Mildred Goodpaster. There will be a private memorial for family and close friends at a later date. You are encouraged condolences for the family on the guest book at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
