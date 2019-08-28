Services
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM



1955 - 2019
Micheal D. Reneau Obituary
Micheal D. Reneau

Richmond - Micheal D. Reneau, 63, of Richmond, died at his home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born in New Castle on October 9, 1955 to David and Delores (Belt) Reneau, and was a life long resident of Wayne County. In addition to his parents, he is survived by: His wife, Fawn (Crawford) Reneau; four children, Laura Duffin, Mikey Reneau, Katie Dale and Kasey Reneau; eight grandchildren and a brother, Monty Reneau. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Nicolette Reneau. Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, August 29, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, at the funeral home. Pastor Brian Mackie will officiate. Burial will follow in Brick Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 28, 2019
