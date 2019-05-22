Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
3810 Robert Grissom Parkway
Myrtle Beach, SC
Michelle A. Beard


Michelle A. Beard
Michelle A. Beard Obituary
Michelle A. Beard

Myrtle Beach, SC - Michelle A. Beard 74 of Myrtle Beach, SC died May 19, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born September 28, 1945 in Richmond, IN to Harry and Eleanor Borradaile Cheek and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC in the fall of 1986. Michelle was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Survivors include her husband Charles R. "Chuck" Beard of Myrtle Beach, SC, two sons Mike (Denise) Beard of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Steve (Renee) Beard of Myrtle Beach, SC, one daughter Lori (Rick) Walls of Myrtle Beach, SC, three grandchildren Levi Walls, Tyler (Jessica) Walls, Lindsay Walls, two great grandchildren Stella Marie Walls and Scarlett Rose Walls, nieces and nephews.

Her parents and one brother Ron Cheek preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held May 23, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 22, 2019
