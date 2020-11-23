Pastor Mike Roadcup
Richmond - Philippians 1:21, "For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain." On November 22, 2020, Pastor Mike Roadcup stepped out of this world of tribulation and turmoil and entered into Glory gaining that inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for him and for all those that are found in Christ Jesus.
Born on February 24, 1951, Mike's life would be a legacy of service. It was a service to his country, proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps, and as he oft reminded us, "Once a Marine, always a Marine!" It was a legacy of service to his family. Mike's family meant the world to him, beginning with his adoring wife, Andree, to whom he was married on June 18, 1976. One of the hardest working men you have ever known, Mike would dedicate himself to providing and caring for his wife and two children, Michael and Elizabeth. Then came what he considered the most fun part of his family and truly the joy of his life, his six beautiful granddaughters, Olivia Allen, Emilee Allen, Rebekah Allen, Kara Allen, Abigail Allen, and Elaine Roadcup. "Lo, children are a heritage of the Lord…Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them." Finally, it was a legacy of service to his Savior. Dedicating his life to full time ministry, Mike would spend 10 years as an assistant pastor at Midland Baptist Temple in Midland, Texas, and 23 years as the pastor of Community Baptist Church in Westminster, Maryland. Even in retirement, he faithfully served the Lord at Richmond Baptist Church, faithfully bringing the children of our community to church on the church bus and telling others of the precious love of Jesus that flowed so freely through him to others. Very few men have loved and been loved by others like Pastor Mike Roadcup. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, church, and bus kids. We look forward to seeing him again one day in Glory. Matthew 25:21, "His lord said unto him, 'Well done, thou good and faithful servant'…"
Mike is survived by his beautiful wife of 44 years, Andree Roadcup; children, Michael (Stephanie) Roadcup and Elizabeth (Kyle) Allen; and brothers, HJ (Carmen) Roadcup and Don (Karla) Bulmer.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Virginia and Harry Roadcup, and sisters, Beverly and Carla.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Pastor Mike Roadcup will be private with Pastor Kyle Allen officiating. Burial will be in Webster Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond Baptist Church Missions Fund, 20 N.W. 15th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.