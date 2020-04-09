Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Sanders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Sanders Obituary
Mike Sanders

Fountain City - Mr. Michael L. "Mike" Sanders, 65, of Fountain City, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 7.

He was born in Norton, Virginia on July 19, 1954 to Willie Tennison and Vedella Juanita Stuggill Sanders, both of whom preceded him in death.

Mike grew up in the Appalachia, Virginia area and relocated to Indianapolis, Indiana after a 2-year stint in the US Army. He later moved to Richmond, where he met his wife, Sharon. He was a truck driver most of his adult life, most recently with UPS Freight where he was dedicated to Belden Wire and Cable. Mike enjoyed fishing.

Mike is survived by his sons & daughters-in-law, Justin & Angela Sanders and Jason & Sara Sanders; daughter & son-in-law, Shawna & Jamie Chapman; grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Lori, Lucas, Owen, Emily, Jacob, Alyssa, Harley, Layne, Gracie and Eli; sister & brother-in-law, Anne & Joe Morton; brother, Mark Sanders and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kay Woodruff Sanders, in 2001.

Private services will be observed for Mike.

Mike requested memorial contributions be made to Wayne County Right to Life.

The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -