Mike Sanders
Fountain City - Mr. Michael L. "Mike" Sanders, 65, of Fountain City, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 7.
He was born in Norton, Virginia on July 19, 1954 to Willie Tennison and Vedella Juanita Stuggill Sanders, both of whom preceded him in death.
Mike grew up in the Appalachia, Virginia area and relocated to Indianapolis, Indiana after a 2-year stint in the US Army. He later moved to Richmond, where he met his wife, Sharon. He was a truck driver most of his adult life, most recently with UPS Freight where he was dedicated to Belden Wire and Cable. Mike enjoyed fishing.
Mike is survived by his sons & daughters-in-law, Justin & Angela Sanders and Jason & Sara Sanders; daughter & son-in-law, Shawna & Jamie Chapman; grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Lori, Lucas, Owen, Emily, Jacob, Alyssa, Harley, Layne, Gracie and Eli; sister & brother-in-law, Anne & Joe Morton; brother, Mark Sanders and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kay Woodruff Sanders, in 2001.
Private services will be observed for Mike.
Mike requested memorial contributions be made to Wayne County Right to Life.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020