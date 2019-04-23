|
|
Mildred Ingrum Griffin
Richmond - Mildred Ingrum Griffin, 76, of Richmond passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Fredrick D. Lipscomb and Mildred Lohmer Lipscomb Bullock.
On November 17, 1995 she married Howard Griffin in Sevierville, Tennessee.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Richmond, Indiana, where she sang in the choir, helped make prayer quilts and volunteered with Upward Basketball.
Mildred was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 65 and VFW Auxiliary Post 1108.
She graduated from Ivy Tech Community College with a Bachelor Degree of Business. She retired after 30 years at Harris Allied, where she was the Manager of Customer Service. After retiring she went on to work at Area 9 as the manager of Meals on Wheels. She also had worked for the Pal-Item Newspaper.
Mildred was a volunteer for the food bank. In her leisure time she enjoyed traveling to the beach and going camping. She liked to go gambling at the casinos. Mildred was a wonderful cook and loved to sew and quilt. Most importantly she loved to spend time with her granddaughters and family.
Along with her husband of 23 years, she is survived by her daughter, Becky Haskett; two step daughters, Pandora Dori and Frances Boussom; three sisters, Rua Sewell, Linnis (Hugh) Torrence and Norma (Donald) King; two grandchildren, Sabrina Luebbe and Mariah (Andrew) Carlin; five step grandchildren, Amber, Dustin, Natalie, Mercedes and Lilli; two great grandchildren, Jaxson and Paisley Carlin; four step great grandchildren, Bronson, Brinleigh, Jacob and Thomas; and two sister in laws, Phyllis Lipscomb and Patricia Lipscomb Mullins. She will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William Lipscomb, Richard Lipscomb and Gerald Lipscomb; a sister, Ruby Yvonne Rion; and two brother in laws, Paul Rion and Harold Sewell.
Family and friends may visit Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home, 310 N. Main Street, Liberty, Indiana 47353 on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00 pm. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation on Friday at Springersville Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Hay of First Baptist Church of Richmond. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 23, 2019