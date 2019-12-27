|
Mildred "Midge" L. Dingus Hensley
Knoxville, TN - Mildred "Midge" L. Dingus Hensley, age 80, passed away peacefully at Beverly Park Place in Knoxville, TN on the morning of December 26, 2019 after a series of strokes. Born July 22, 1939 in Baxter, Kentucky to Nathan and Blanche Bennett Dingus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ronald and Verlin Dingus, in-laws Pearl Hensley, Hailey Belcher Hensley Middleton, Arthur Middleton; Barbara Dingus, Dee Dingus, Don and Rita Hensley, Louis Thomas, Murrell Albright, and great nephew Keegan Hardin.
She is survived by Wayne A. Hensley, husband of 62 years; three children: Gary (Janet) Hensley, Richmond, IN, Phyllis (Steve) Moore, Knoxville, TN and Lisa (Mark) Reinke, Indianapolis, IN; ten grandchildren: Jessica, Jonathan (Rosie), Carl, and Samantha Hensley, Matthew, David (Candice), and Patrick (Kitty) Moore, and Adam (Gracie) Dylan-Moore, Julia Grace and Luke Reinke; six great-grandchildren: Nicolas and Greyson Hensley, Ayden and Mason Moore, Alice and Julien Dillon-Moore and a much anticipated seventh due any day to the Dillon-Moore family. Brothers: Willard, Jim, and Bob (Eve) Dingus and Linda Wilmes; Phyllis Thomas, Pat (Roger) Jeffers, Ed (Janice) Hensley, Marsha Albright, Ronnie (Judy) Hensley; several nieces and nephews and friends in IN, TN and FL.
She and Wayne moved to Richmond, IN in 1960 where they raised their children and easily made friends. She was a life-long learner and encouraged further education in her loved ones. Everyone was met with her beautiful smile and her favorite phrase was, "Come when you can and leave when you have to." Any day spent with her was always uplifting.
She was kind, selfless, generous, courageous, quick-witted, a great story teller, and lover of grand adventures. Midge was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards, especially Shanghai Rummy. She enjoyed spending the winters in Florida with her husband. She made sure each of her grandchildren felt loved equally and was always there to lend a listening ear. Her nickname was "Mighty Midge" for her willingness to lend a hand. When she became blind from a stroke, her main concern was how would she would help her husband. Their loving relationship exemplified how two people become one in marriage.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3-5 PM in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, 2829 Rennoc Road, Knoxville, TN 37918, with a service following at 5:00 PM. Burial will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 Am in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM for the Service. There will also be a Memorial Service held at a later date in Richmond, IN. Flowers are welcomed, but donations made be made to the at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org Condolences may be shared at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hensley family.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019