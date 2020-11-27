Mildred Mantooth
Richmond - Mildred Mantooth, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare.
Born February 25, 1938, in Richmond, Indiana, to Harry and Ida Seaney Christy, Mildred was a life-long resident of Richmond. She was a 1956 graduate of Richmond High School. Mildred worked at Alcoa, Knollenberg's, and Walmart. She loved doing crafts and was a seamstress, known for her quality work. Mildred enjoyed baking fudge.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Barry) Beyer of Richmond; son, Kyle (Missy) Mantooth of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Brian (Courtney) Wehrley of Greenfield, Indiana, Josh Mantooth of Muncie, Indiana, Cheyenne Mantooth of Dunkirk, Indiana, Keith Wehrley of Richmond, and Taylor and Kenedy Mantooth and Joshua Creech, all of Centerville; great-grandchildren, Branden (Hailey) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Hunter and Colton Wehrley, both of Greenfield, Indiana, and Addyson Mantooth of Dunkirk, Indiana; sisters, Frona Ellington of Richmond and Linda McGraw of Centerville; sister-in-law, Linda Christy of Texas; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Mantooth, who died in 1987; daughter, Vicki (Donald) Wehrley; parents; brother, Carl Christy; and brother-in-law, Tim McGraw.
The family would like to thank Ambassador Healthcare for the excellent care they gave to Mildred and also special thanks to her daughter-in-law, Missy Mantooth.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Mildred Mantooth will be private. The service will be recorded and available on the Doan & Mills Funeral Home website. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
