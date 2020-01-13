|
|
Mildred Rigsby
Richmond - Mildred Rigsby, age 98, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born October 12, 1921, in Wildie, Kentucky, to Charlie and Besse Townsend Fish, Mildred lived in Richmond most of her life. She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Kentucky. Mildred retired from Montgomery Ward in the 1970s, after serving as a salesperson for many years. She was a member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Mildred enjoyed solving jigsaw puzzles, reading, gardening, and traveling to interesting places, including Israel which was one of her favorites.
Survivors include her children, Karen Schmidt of Richmond, Fred Rigsby of Wildie, Ben (Nancy) Rigsby of Whitewater, Indiana, Keith (Kaye) Rigsby of Somerset, Kentucky, and Jud (Claudia) Rigsby of Richmond; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Dunham of Mount Vernon and Fern Abney of Berea, Kentucky; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Fred A. Rigsby, who died February 11, 2002; parents; four sisters; and two brothers.
Services for Mildred Rigsby will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020