Mildred Ryan



Richmond, IN - Mildred E. Decker Ryan passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with family at her side, and is now at peace with her Lord and Savior. She was born November 20, 1921 to Bertie E. and Nellie Tiffany Decker of Richmond, Indiana.



Mildred graduated from Richmond High School, class of 1940, which was the first class of RHS. She was a member of First Baptist Church for over 66 years, and taught Sunday school there for 25 years. Her church family was very important to her. She was a Red Cross volunteer at Reid Health for over 55 years. She retired from INA (CHUBB) in 1987 after 31 years.



Survivors include daughters, W. Kay (Howard) Karn, Richmond and Kathy R. (Simon) Clopper, Fountain City; grand-daughters, Patricia L. (Eddie) Rohe, Richmond and Sarah K. (Doug) Burgess, Gardiner, Montana; great-grandsons, Alex Lee Crane, Ryan David Rohe, and Austin Howard Rohe at home; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and their families.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Junior Ryan; son, Charles J Ryan; grandson, Timothy G. Karn; brothers Roy Decker and Edward Decker; sisters, Mary Ellis, Elizabeth Ellis, Martha Shawhan, and Alice Jordan.



The family would like to thank Arbor Trace and Reid Health Hospice for their care and concern.



Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday May 4, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday May 3, and one hour prior to services on Saturday



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, American Red Cross, or Reid Health Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family vi the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 2, 2019