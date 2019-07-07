|
|
Milton D. Brown
Lewisburg, Ohio - Milton D. Brown, 61 of Lewisburg, OH, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at . Born on October 4, 1957 in Dayton, OH, he was the son of the late Albert H. & Doris J. (Elliott) Brown. He was a Harrison Township farmer and member of the Preble County Farm Bureau.
Survived by his Sister: Kathy M. Hines; Nieces: Rhonda (Brian) Shaw and Malisa L. Hines; Grandniece: Kayla Shaw; Cousins; Companion: Peggy Kidd; Caregiver: Josh Wymer.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH with Rev. David O. Justis officiating. Interment will be held in Roselawn in Lewisburg. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Lewisburg Emergency Unit, P.O. Box 697, Lewisburg, OH 45338 or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 7, 2019