|
|
M."Mickey" Elizabeth Tuttle
Richmond - M. "Mickey" Elizabeth Tuttle, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Rosebud Village.
Born August 18, 1928, in Paris, Kentucky, to Turner Franklin and Roberta May Crouch Carmichael Sr., Mickey moved to Wayne County, Indiana, at the age of six. She worked at Crosley Manufacturing. Mickey and her husband, Glen, owned and operated Tuttle's Drive-In, also known as the Dairy D, formerly located on Main Street in Centerville, Indiana. People would come from miles around to eat a meal or sometimes just to enjoy some ice cream at Tuttle's. She was a member of LifeSpring Church in Richmond and Red Level Baptist Church in Crystal River, Florida, where she and Glen attended while wintering in Florida for 16 years. Mickey enjoyed going to yard sales, helping people, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her grandson, Glen (Heather) Tuttle III of Eaton, Ohio; granddaughter, Emily (Chris) Tuttle Seals of Ridgecrest, California; great-granddaughters, Brianna and Abbi Tuttle and Jaelynn and Makenzey Seals; daughter-in-law, Sue Tuttle of Cincinnati, Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Marcus Glendon Tuttle, who died July 31, 2015; daughter, Pamela Jean Tuttle; sons, Marcus Glendon Tuttle Jr. and Timothy Eugene Tuttle; father; mother, Roberta May Snyder; sister, Geneva "Jean" McQuillen; and brothers, Eugene "Gene" Carmichael and Turner F. Carmichael Jr.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for M. "Mickey" Elizabeth Tuttle will be private. Private graveside service will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Kevin Arthur officiating. A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Food For The Poor, Inc., 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 or World Health Organization, Avenue Appia 20, 1211 Geneva.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020