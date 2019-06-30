Services
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Everton Cemetery
S. State Rd. 1
Everton, IN
Mona S. Moistner


1955 - 2019
Mona S. Moistner Obituary
Mona S. Moistner

Cambridge City - Mona S. Moistner, 64, of Cambridge City went home to Heaven to be with her Lord, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1955 to Kenneth and Mary (Williams) Moistner in New Castle and lived her entire life in this area. Mona received both her Bachelors and Masters degrees in education from Indiana University. She then taught at both IU Bloomington and Richmond and Ivy Tech. She was a member of 1st United Methodist Church in Cambridge City. Mona loved cats, especially, Georgie and Molly and was also a huge fan of The Beatle's.

Mona is survived by her sister, Cynthia Moistner; best friend, Virginia Geis; fiance', Dan Harris and many cousins in Pennsylvania and Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 5 pm at Everton Cemetery, which is on S. State Rd. 1 in Everton, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019
