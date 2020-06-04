Mona V. Wedding
Centerville, Ind. - Mona V. Wedding, age 73, of Centerville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Reid Health Hospice with her husband and daughter by her side.
Born November 11, 1946, in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, to Alfred and Marie Thomas Vigne, Mona had lived in Centerville since 1968. She earned her bachelor's degree in education from California State College in Pennsylvania and her master's degree from Ball State University. Mona was a teacher at Riley and Highland Heights elementary schools for 35 years, having retired in 2004. She was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church and Bible Study Fellowship. Mona was an active member of the Gideons Wayne West Camp Auxiliary. She especially enjoyed going to Vermont to see her family, traveling on various cruise ships, and spending many winters in Florida.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Thomas Wedding, to whom she was married on December 2, 1972; daughter, Megan (Ben) Canonica of Chelsea, Vermont; twin granddaughters, Hazel and Mavis Canonica; mother-in-law, Doris Kelly of Connersville, Indiana; and many friends, including dear friends, Clyde and Joanne Williamson of Greens Fork, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Vigne; and fathers-in-law, Joseph Wedding and Larry Kelly.
Mona's family wishes to thank Dr. Andrew Deitsch, Dr. David DeSantis, and the nurses and staff of Reid Hospice for their kind and superb care.
There will be a service for Mona V. Wedding at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Centerville United Methodist Church, 112 South Morton Avenue, Centerville, IN 47330.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.