Myron Joseph Lawler
Richmond - Myron Joseph Lawler, 89, of Richmond died December 21, 2019 born February 16, 1930 in Centerville, IN to Ray and Irene Austerman Lawler. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1948. He was a lifelong resident of the Richmond area.
Myron is a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War Conflict. He was a member of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Holy Family Catholic Church serving in the church community and as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Richmond Senior Center, Knights of Columbus, and the YMI where he was an officer for 30 years. He volunteered at the Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels. He worked at Automotive Gear Works for 30 years, for Woodruff when the Gear Works closed, retiring in 1992.
Myron married Agnes Bertsch on October 10, 1953. They celebrated 50 years of marriage with a Mass at St. Andrews and reception at the YMI. Myron enjoyed family and friends and took special joy in his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
Myron is survived by his children: Cathy Skinner (Jeff), Ron Lawler (Connie), Tom Lawler (Sue), Julie Stiens (Greg), David Lawler (Barb), 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Agnes Lawler, brothers Ralph Lawler and Verlin Lawler, and sisters Ruth Baumer (Lawrence) and Dortha Brown (Ken Moore, John Brown), and his son-in-law, Marlin Wood.
Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 1:00 P.M. Friday December 27, 2019 at St. Andrew's Church with Rev. Sengole Gnanaraj officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to Seton Catholic Schools 240 South 6th Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019