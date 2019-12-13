Services
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
(765) 458-0745
Myron Toole Obituary
Liberty - Myron Robert Toole, 98 of Union County passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Reid Health in Richmond. He was born to the late Robert Toole and Ilda Miller Toole on August 23, 1921 in Union County.

Visitation for Myron will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home, 310 N. Main St. Liberty, Indiana 47353. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Britt Hensley of Trinity Church officiating. Burial will follow in College Corner Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
