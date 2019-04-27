|
|
Nadine Lathrop
New Madison - Nadine H. Lathrop, 81, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of New Madison, Ohio, passed away on April 16, 2019 at Columbine West Health and Rehab Facility in Fort Collins.
She was born on December 27, 1937 in Richmond Indiana to the late Luther Kay and Betty (Boomershine) Kay Hardwick.
In addition to her parents, Nadine was preceded in death by husband of 34 years, Lloyd E. Lathrop whom she married on July 29, 1963, her sister, Cathy Cassady, er nephew, Jimmie Michael Legg, and brother-in-law, Jimmie Legg.
She was the eldest of three daughters, Beverly (Jimmie) Legg of Centerville, Indiana, and Cathy (Richard) Cassady of Richmond, Indiana. She was married on July 29, 1963, to Lloyd E. Lathrop, and they had three children. They made their home in New Madison, Ohio where Nadine was a stay-at-home mom and raised their children. After Lloyd's passing, Nadine returned to Richmond to be with her mother. In 2009, she moved to Colorado to be with her daughter and grandson.
Nadine is survived by her children, Frances (Ray) McGinnis of Fort Collins, Colorado, William (Julie) Lathrop of Columbus, Ohio, David (Deanna) Lathrop of Killeen, Texas, and her step-son, Richard (Debbi) Lathrop of Connersville, Indiana ; her three grandchildren, Matt (Kim) Newcomb, Kelly Lathrop and Renee Lathrop; and 4 step-grandchildren Jami (Jim) Smith, Jeff Lathrop, Anthony Sloan and Nathan Sloan.
Nadine enjoyed knitting and crocheting, with which she made many afghans that she has given to many family members and friends over the years. She was an avid reader, reading many types of books, loving the Harry Potter series. She liked to play cards, doing crossword puzzles and watching TV. Some of her favorite shows were the CSI's, Hawaii 5-0 (both old and new), Longmire, and various Detective shows. Nadine was very funny and had an interesting sense of humor. She enjoyed meeting and chatting with new people.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison, with Rev. Eric Fee officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 27, 2019