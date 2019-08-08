|
Nadine Ruth LaFuze
Rocky Face, GA - Nadine Ruth LaFuze (nee Yeater) died at Hamilton Medical Center on August 6, 2019, in Dalton, GA. She was 70.
Nadine was born on February 2, 1949, in Reedsville, PA to parents, Charles Jr and Ruth Yeater. She married Michael LaFuze in 1967 in Hagerstown, Maryland. Mike and Nadine lived in Richmond, IN (1989), Nokomis, FL (2001) and Rocky Face, GA.
She was a founding member and first President of the John Henniger Lodge #63 Fraternal Order of Police in Richmond, IN. and an active member at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Dalton, GA.
Nadine is survived by her husband Mike, daughter Annette and granddaughter Genna Oshier of Rocky Face, GA. as well as her son, Adam and son-in-law Filippo of Rome, Italy. She is preceded in death by her father Charles Yeater Jr; mother Ruth Yeater; and brother Charles Yeater.
A memorial will take place on August 12, 2019, at 11AM, at Christ the King Church in Dalton, GA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nadine's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 1168 Dalton, GA 30723-1268, designated for Peeples Cancer Institute in memory of Nadine LaFuze.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 8, 2019