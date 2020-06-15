Nancy Ann Hill
Nancy Ann Hill (Nesi Ani), born April 14th, 1948 in Richmond, Kentucky, left to be with Jesus on June 14th, 2020 in Fountain City, Indiana in her home with her loving family around her.
Through her humility, selflessness, love, and guidance, Nancy spent her life dedicated to her family as a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. She was also a friend to everyone who knew her.
Her passion in life above all was serving the lord, as well as caring for her family, and making a loving and welcoming home. Her advice to the people she loved was, "Always hold Jesus' hand."
Preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Thomas, grandson, David Daniel, and granddaughter, Kaleigh Maria Hill.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years Marvin Lee Hill; father, Albert Thomas; sisters, Janet (Dearl) Turner, Elizabeth (Michael J) Ladd, Rebecca Doney, and Jennifer Newby; daughter, Stacy Boyce; son, Brett (Carmine) Hill; grandchildren, Joshua (Erin) Boyce, Zachary Boyce, Sarah Boyce ( Chris Moore) , Elijah Hill, and Jacob Hill; great-grandchildren, Liam Boyce, Bryson Henemyre, Ronin Boyce, Kyrah Henemyre, Kennady Moore and Ruby Hill; nieces, Pam Hays, Missy (David) Richardson, Sherry (Greg) France; nephews and nieces, Matthew Harris, Jordan Hays, Megan (Todd) Brady, Sean O'Brien, Jordan Hays, Moises Zacatelco, Cheyenne Amon, Hunter France, Hailey Sprouse, James Doney. India Hays, Olivia Hays, Gavin France
The funeral will be directed by Smith-McQuiston & Webster and the calling will be held at 304 Davis Street in Fountain City, Indiana, visitation will be Wednesday June 17th from 1-2pm, funeral 2 pm followed by interment at Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City, Indiana.
Per Nancy's wishes, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made at the service to assist local elderly people in need via direct donations at services. If you wish to donate but cannot attend the service, donations can be mailed to Marvin Hill at: 495 Timothy Drive, Richmond, Indiana 47374.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
