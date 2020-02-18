|
Nancy C. Blank
Richmond - Nancy C. Blank, 73, passed away early Monday morning, February 17, 2020, at Reid Hospital of Richmond.
Nancy was born in New Castle, May 11, 1946 to Dinno and Stella Bauer Bowers and graduated from Richmond High School with the class of 1964. While in College Nancy focused her studies in the banking industry. She work at The First Bank Of Richmond where she was a teller and helped individuals open accounts. She later worked in the accounting department for Miles Richmond and was the first deputy clerk at Union County Courthouse. Nancy retired from Edward Jones in 2017 after ten years of service.
Nancy loved to shop, she called it "retail therapy", she also enjoyed, making greeting cards for family and friends. Nancy served her community and its citizens by being on numerous boards and committees. Nancy was on the Richmond Foundation Board, Area 9 "Life Stream" board and Union County Foundation. Her other activities included Bible study fellowship, Red Hats group of Liberty and Pedal and Stem floral group studying flowers. Nancy was a devote member of Edwards United Methodist Church. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all.
On March 9, 1996, Nancy married Richard Blank in Richmond, he survives. They enjoyed traveling together and taking in many sites throughout the United States.
Nancy is also survived by; her son: Stephen Kincaid and his wife Kristin of Morgantown, West Virginia; Stepson: Paul W. Blank and his wife Renata, of Lafayette, Indiana; Stepdaughter: Kristi Cox of Marietta, Georgia; a sister: Maxcine Thompson of Richmond, and several grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother: Eddy Bowers.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Edwards United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. With the Pastor Scott Bell officiating. Entombment will follow at Earlham Cemetery, in Richmond. Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Showalter Blackwell Long, Fosdick Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be made to Edwards United Methodist Church or Union County Foundation. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020