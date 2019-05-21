Nancy Cecil Albrecht



Richmond - Nancy Cecil Albrecht born August 28, 1925, to Judge Lester and Celia Cecil of Dayton, Ohio, passed away quietly on May 19, 2019, at home after a long illness. She was married June 25, 1949, to Albert B. Albrecht. They moved to Richmond in 1986 when he became Vice President & co-owner of NATCO Inc.



Nancy graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a B.A. degree in Business and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. During her college years, she was a model for Rike's Department Store in Dayton, Ohio, and then following graduation worked in their Art Gifts Department as a buyer. Nancy also worked at the Ohio State University Financial Aid Office while her husband was completing his engineering degree.



She was a dedicated homemaker and proud of it. Nancy was an excellent hostess and often opened her home to guests. She loved to bake pies and would bake them to give away to others. Nancy was a good seamstress and sewed dresses for her girls, as well as Raggedy Ann Dolls and quilts for her grandchildren.



She worked as a volunteer at Reid Hospital in the gift shop for many years and volunteered at the Cheshire Convalescent Center in Connecticut. Nancy enjoyed traveling to Europe, Sweden, and Switzerland with her husband on business and pleasure.



She loved books and read extensively on a wide variety of subjects. Nancy gave many book presentations to Aftermath and Collegiate Clubs in Richmond. She was also a former member of the Shakespeare Club in Sidney, Ohio, and was on the Library Board in Cheshire, Connecticut, and President of the Cheshire Friends of the Library. Nancy was a past president of the Charity League in Sidney, Ohio. She also served as a Deacon of First Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Indiana.



Nancy is survived by her husband of 69 years, Albert B. Albrecht; four daughters, Jane Deborah (George) Yates of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Kathryn Ann (Mark) Borchers of The Woodlands, Texas, Julia Ann (Todd) Griffith of Ligonier, Pennsylvania, and Amy Louise Peters of Martinez, Georgia; sister, Martha Stauffer of Chicago, Illinois; brothers, Tom and Dave Cecil, both of Dayton, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Joy (Andy) Wilson, Julia (Shawn) Davis, Jonathan (Larissa) Yates, Deborah (Kyle) Reinhardt, Elizabeth Borchers, Sarah Borchers, Allen ( Sarah) Griffith, Robert (Micaela Glass) Griffith, Amy (Ian) Coy, Rebekah Peters, Alecia (Cole) Flanders, Jennifer Peters, and Hannah Peters; and seven great-grandchildren, Adeline, Nolan, and Delanie Wilson, Abigail and Josiah Davis, and Amelia and Jonah Yates.



She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Rev. Charles Peters and parents.



Visitation for Nancy Cecil Albrecht will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Ream officiating. Committal service will be held in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Ohio Wesleyan University Albrecht STEM Scholarship, Ohio Wesleyan University, 61 S. Sandusky Street, Delaware, OH 43015 and/or you may donate a book of your choosing to Friends Fellowship Community Library in honor of Nancy.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 21, 2019