Nancy Crist
Connersville - Nancy Kay Ward Crist, 62, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Kindred Hospital, Indianapolis due to complications of Guillain-Barre' Syndrome. She was born May 6, 1957 in Connersville, IN to parents James and Rose Ward.
A 1975 graduate of Lincoln High School, Cambridge City, IN, Nancy was employed as a meat cutter at Maces Food Store, Orange Elementary School, Cinram in Richmond, IN, and as an area home health aide.
Nancy grew up attending Calvary Baptist Church, and was a member of Connersville Baptist Church.
She was a lover of the great outdoors. Home was her little plot of land where she loved to garden, cut her own firewood, and host fall harvest parties for family. She loved animals and rescued all the cats and dogs dumped near her home.
She was loved and will be missed by a son, C. Cody Crist, of Connersville, who was the light of her life. Siblings, Millie Largen, of Connersville, Jim Ward, of Martinez, Georgia, and Barbara (Bill) Remley, of Hagerstown, IN; her niece, Kim Largen Keller; as well as two nephews, Brandon "Mike" Remley and Robert "Rob" (Autumn) Remley. Aunt Nancy was the greatest aunt, spoiling them brought her great joy. Additional survivors include great-nephew, Casey Keller, of Tennessee; aunt and cousin, Jo and Larry Wagner, of Joliet, Illinois. She is also survived by her children's father, Christopher Crist, of Connersville, IN.
Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by an infant brother, Steve, an infant sister, Janet, and her younger son, Jacob "Jake" C. Crist, in 2013.
A Celebration of Life for Nancy will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020