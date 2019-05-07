Nancy E. Roddy



Richmond, IN - Nancy E. Roddy 95 of Richmond went home to be with the Lord May 3, 2019 at Forest Park Health Campus. She was born August 20, 1923 in Rock Castle County, Kentucky to Melvin L. and Rachel Creech Jennings and lived here most of her life.



Nancy retired from Cox's markets after working 18 years in the Meat and Deli Departments. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Richmond. She loved her family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, crochet, and bible study.



Survivors include three children Jeannette Wilson, Jerry Roddy, and Sherry Witte of Richmond, seven grandchildren Brian Wilson, Mark (Angie) Wilson, Tom (Missy) Roddy, Tony (Brittany) Roddy, Angela Voiles, Matthew Witte, and Karen King, fourteen great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her husband James died in 1982, one grandson Jason Witte and her eleven brothers and sisters are also deceased.



Nancy's family would like to thank the folks at The Springs and Forest Park for their care and concern.



Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Hay and Rev. Phillip Hodgkin officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church 1601 South A Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 7, 2019