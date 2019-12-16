|
Nancy E. Stoddard
Richmond - Nancy E. Stoddard, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on Friday (December 13, 2019) at Reid Hospital. She was born on December 8, 1929 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Delos and Ada Robinson York. Nancy loved to work and even got upset when her doctor informed her that she was no longer allowed to work. She was a cook at Holy Family School and retired from Cox's grocery. After retirement Nancy volunteered for many years at Reid in the radiology department. She also had a love for sweets and organized a bake sale every year at Reid to support the Reid Hospital Foundation.
Survivors include children Nick "Frank" (Karen) Stoddard, Mark (Patricia) Stoddard, Tom (Robin) Stoddard and Paul (Teresa) Stoddard; sister Mary (Jim) Echleman; 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, special niece Debbie and a special great niece Melissa. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Charles (Kathleen) Stoddard; brother Thomas York; sister Margaret Joann York.
Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday (December 19, 2019) at St. Mary Catholic Church. Father Sengole Gnanaraj will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Andrew Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday (December 18, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary and from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday (December 19, 2019) at St. Mary Church.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019