Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Liturgy
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Church
Nancy Elaine Murray


1941 - 2019
Nancy Elaine Murray Obituary
Nancy Elaine Murray

Richmond, IN - Nancy Elaine Murray 78 of Richmond died July 19, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born April 1, 1941 in Richmond to Sylvio and Jennie Senese Sticco and lived here most of her life.

Nancy worked as an Administrative Assistant for 30 years. She was a member of St. Andrew's Church of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

Survivors include her four children Traci (Dave) Miller, Kyle (Cindy) Murray, Gena Miller, and Kevin Murray, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, cousins, and her special friend Bob Pence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers Tom and Jim Sticco.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday July 25, 2019 at St. Andrew's Church with Rev. Sengole Gnanaraj officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrews Cemetery. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 23, 2019
