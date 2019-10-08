Services
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Nancy J. Hammond


1936 - 2019
Nancy J. Hammond Obituary
Nancy J. Hammond

Cambridge City - Nancy J. Hammond, 83, of Cambridge City, passed away October 7, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on August 27, 1936 in Centerville, IN to Ralph and Trecy Jenkins and had lived most of her life in the Wayne County area.

After graduation from Milton High School in 1955 she was employed at Western Wayne School and Ann Ferriell's Figure Salon in Richmond. She was a life-long member of the Milton United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband of over 62 years Phillip Hammond; daughters Karen (Greg Allen) Sheen,and Elaine ( A.J.) Gambill; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City from 10:00 am until start of services at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Rev. Max Milton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.

Online condolences to www.waskoms.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
