Nancy Jane Franklin
Liberty - Liberty resident, Nancy Jane Franklin, 84, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Reid Health of Richmond.
Nancy was born in Connersville to Harold and Lillian Mae Suttles Buckler on November 30, 1934. On January 15, 1954, she married Clayton "Tator" Franklin who died on March 28, 2011.
Nancy loved spending time with her family especially her grandson, C.J. She was an avid reader who enjoyed books about the Amish lifestyle. In her leisure time, she liked to drive in her car, "Izabelle", watch the hummingbirds and work in her garden and flowers. Nancy's favorite color was purple.
Nancy is survived by her loving family: son: Harold L. Franklin and his wife, Betty of Liberty: her daughters and their husbands: Rhonda S. Fox and Bill of Lake Worth, Flordia: Pamela K. Redd and William, Belinda J. Gaddis and John, all of Connersville: Lorie A. Edwards of Liberty; her sister: Janice Logan of Alpine; ten grandchildren, many great -grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy is preceded in death by her nephew, Dale Logan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty, with Pastor Joel McIntyre officiating. Interment will follow in West Point Cemetery, Liberty. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, where memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 911 East 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1840. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, visit www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 19, 2019