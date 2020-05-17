|
|
Nancy Jean "Sam" Ruehl
Richmond - Nancy Jean "Sam" Ruehl, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Zwierlein Sr., her parents, August and Agnes Ruehl, her brothers, William, Gus and Robert. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Allen) Flanary-Hebert, and her son Walter (Sandra) Zwierlein Jr., as well as eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Nancy was a well loved figure of her community. She was Vice President of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the VFW. She leaves behind hundreds of friends who mourn her passing and will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
Per Nancy's wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to The Help Shelter and The Animal Care Alliance.
Halo Cremations have been entrusted with cremation services. www.halocremations.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 17 to May 19, 2020