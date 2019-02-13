Nancy Jo Cornett



Richmond, Ind. - Nancy Jo Cornett, age 78, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born August 29, 1940, in Muncie, Indiana, to Maurice and Dorothy Vail Patterson, Nancy lived in Richmond most of her life. She was a 1958 graduate of Richmond High School and a 1960 graduate of the IU School of Dentistry, where she earned her dental hygienist degree. Nancy worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Stragand. She was a former owner of Qualitronics, Inc. in Richmond. Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church and Tri Kappa Sorority. She was very active in Bible studies and enjoyed watching sports.



Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Roger Wayne Cornett; sons, Christopher Scott (Evelyn) Cornett of Tipp City, Ohio, Timothy Wayne (Patti) Cornett of Milford, Ohio, and Joseph Jeffrey "J.J." (Crissy) Cornett of Richmond; grandchildren, Jacey and Jackson Cornett, Nick White, and Katie Bonomini; sisters, Judy (Dr. Larry) Hodge of West Lafayette, Indiana, Carolyn Crum of Richmond, Dottie (Mike) Kendall of Rockville, Indiana, and Debbie (Bob) McGuire of Florida; brother, Dr. Ronald (Suzy) Patterson of Florida; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Dr. Alan Crum.



A memorial visitation for Nancy Jo Cornett will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.



Memorial contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church, 1601 South A Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Friends Fellowship Community Endowment Fund, 2030 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374.



