Nancy Kay McDavid
Lynn - Nancy Kay McDavid, 84, of Lynn, IN passed-away late Tuesday evening, November 17, 2020 at Reid Hospital of Richmond, IN. She was born October 8, 1936 in La Crosse, WI the daughter of Roy W. and Doris Marie (Mayenschein) Havens.
Nancy retired in 2008 after many years as a Sewer with Kabert Industries of Lynn, IN. Her faith was important and she most recently attended Voice for Christ Church in Winchester, IN. She enjoyed very much to attend her grandchildren's school events.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Billy McDavid (wife, Chu) of Economy, IN, Ron McDavid (wife, Linda) of Crossville, TN and Ralph McDavid (wife, Lori) of Tulsa, OK; a son-in-law, Richard Schuck; a sister, Jo Motes; 11 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Roberta Jo Schuck; and a sister, Ellen Havens.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Quaker Lynn Cemetery of Lynn, IN. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to a church of the donor's choice. Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
