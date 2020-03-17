|
Nancy Lee Cross
Centerville, Ind. - Nancy Lee Cross, age 80, of Centerville, Indiana, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Due to our current environment, we regret to inform you that the visitation and funeral service for Nancy Lee Cross will be private for immediate family only. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020