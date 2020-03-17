|
|
Nancy Lee Cross
Centerville, Ind. - Nancy Lee Cross, age 80, of Centerville, Indiana, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born on October 16, 1939, in Kewanna, Indiana, to Leland and Martha Bixler Woods. After graduating from high school, she studied business. Nancy retired from Rax restaurant, where she worked as a cashier for 20 years. Nancy was a member of Centerville Christian Church and Eastern Star Chapter #49. She enjoyed solving word search puzzles, camping, traveling, and spending winters in Arizona with her husband, Gayle, and their friends. Nancy loved her family.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Gayle L. Cross; daughters, Teresa (Earl) Throop of Centerville, Cheryl (Joe) Arnold of Richmond, Indiana, Lori (Roger) Crownover of Economy, Indiana, and Kelley (Frank) Hancock of Hagerstown, Indiana; grandchildren, Erin (Zeb Williams) Haskett, Brett (Andrea) Haskett, Allyson (Owen Bertsch) Bowman, Noah (Morgan Steele) Hancock, and Cole Hancock; great-grandchildren, Jesse Williams and Andie Bertsch; and several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandsons, Trey Kidwell and Hunter Hancock; brother, Thomas Woods; and infant brother.
Visitation for Nancy Lee Cross will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020