Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee Cross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee Cross Obituary
Nancy Lee Cross

Centerville, Ind. - Nancy Lee Cross, age 80, of Centerville, Indiana, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Due to our current environment, we regret to inform you that the visitation and funeral service for Nancy Lee Cross will be private for immediate family only. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -