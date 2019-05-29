|
|
Nancy Marie Bryant
Liberty - Nancy Marie Bryant, 91, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Forest Park in Richmond, Indiana. She was born on July 27, 1927, in Metamora, Indiana, and is the daughter of the late Leonard Fox and Laura Fox (née Hunter).
She was a long time member of Grace Community Church, formerly named Maple Grove Baptist Church.
Nancy worked for many years as a nurse's aide, and retired from McCullough Hyde Hospital. She volunteered with the Meals On Wheels Program.
She is survived by two sons, Larry and Gary Bryant, a grandson, Kevin Bryant, and four sisters, Doris Ferguson, Shirley Simms, Martha Smith, and Janet Peters.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Sam Bryant; two sisters, Margaret Fox and Rosemary Hurley; and three brothers, Reverend W.A. Fox, Theodore Fox, and James Bernard Fox.
Visitation for Nancy will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Friday, May 31, at 11:00am, at Grace Community Church. Burial will follow in West Point Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 29, 2019