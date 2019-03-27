Nancy Marie Mullen



Centerville, Ind. - Nancy Marie Mullen, age 72, of Centerville, Indiana, died after a short illness on Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.



Born October 28, 1946, in Richmond, Indiana, to Thomas H. and Mary Catherine Featherston Williams, Nancy was a life-long resident of Centerville and Richmond. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1965. Nancy was a school bus driver for Centerville-Abington Community Schools for 33 years before retiring. Together with her husband, they owned and operated Mullen Seal and Stripe. Nancy was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church, where she also served as the secretary for many years. Nancy loved her pets, enjoyed quilting, and cherished spending time with her grandson.



Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Virgil Nicholas Mullen Jr.; daughter, Pam Mullen of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Nick (Jennifer) Mullen of Greenfield, Indiana; grandson, Tyler Mullen; sister, Janet Heath of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Jeff (Mary) Williams of Indianapolis; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation for Nancy Marie Mullen will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. There will also be visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, with the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Chip Belanga officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to a .



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary