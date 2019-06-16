|
|
Nancy Oler Fackson
Richmond - Nancy Ann Oler Fackson, 88, of Richmond, went home peacefully on Friday, June 14, resting comfortably in her bed in the presence of her family.
Nancy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 25, 1931. She married William LeeRoy Oler on July 24, 1948. They shared 50 years together before his death on February 27, 1999. She later married Bill Fackson on March 4, 2005 and shared 11 years with Bill before his death on October 15, 2016.
Nancy was formerly a beautician and former owner of the Newport Inn in Fountain City. She enjoyed painting and making earrings.
Nancy and her sister Pat were two of the original decorators of the tree at the corner of Backmeyer Road and 37th Street in Richmond. They loved decorating that tree, with the help of family and friends, for the community to enjoy.
Nancy will be missed by her daughters & sons-in-law, Kimberly Ann & Rod Carpenter and Kim Ann & Jaycen West; son-in-law, Bill Jessup; grandchildren, Renee & Bruce Johnson, Gary & Kim Jessup, Amy & Derrick Johnston, and Milissa Craft Cusack & John Cusack; several great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Sara Sue Jessup; son, William Lee Oler; and sister, Pat Shank.
Mark Miller will celebrate Nancy's life at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, June18 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather from 11:00 am-1:30 pm on Tuesday, June 18, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Reid Foundation for Hospice Care, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374 or the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 16, 2019