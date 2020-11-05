1/
Nancy Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Smith

Richmond - Nancy A. Smith, 80, of Richmond, passed away in her home on Tuesday, November 3.

She was born on August 11, 1940 in Franklin Township of Wayne County, Indiana to Emil Elsworth & Mildred Fern Plessinger Filby. She was a 1958 graduate of Whitewater High School. She married Jon R. "Jack" Smith on April 7, 1974. They were blessed with 1 daughter and 32 years of marriage before his death on July 26, 2006.

Nancy retired from ALCOA after 19 years of service. She enjoyed getting together with her sisters and visiting with her extended family. She also enjoyed going to lunch with her Alcoa retirees' group, getting together with her Whitewater classmates, and going to the VFW for live country western music.

Nancy will be missed by her daughter, Andrea Smith; sisters, Elma Rigsby and Christine Temple; sister-in-law, Sondra "Sonni" Smith-Bump; and nieces & nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Mary Plankenhorn and brothers, Dale Filby and Donald "Red" Filby.

A private funeral ceremony for her family will be conducted at the graveside in Elkhorn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or online at www.donate.cancer.org.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved