Nancy Smith
Richmond - Nancy A. Smith, 80, of Richmond, passed away in her home on Tuesday, November 3.
She was born on August 11, 1940 in Franklin Township of Wayne County, Indiana to Emil Elsworth & Mildred Fern Plessinger Filby. She was a 1958 graduate of Whitewater High School. She married Jon R. "Jack" Smith on April 7, 1974. They were blessed with 1 daughter and 32 years of marriage before his death on July 26, 2006.
Nancy retired from ALCOA after 19 years of service. She enjoyed getting together with her sisters and visiting with her extended family. She also enjoyed going to lunch with her Alcoa retirees' group, getting together with her Whitewater classmates, and going to the VFW for live country western music.
Nancy will be missed by her daughter, Andrea Smith; sisters, Elma Rigsby and Christine Temple; sister-in-law, Sondra "Sonni" Smith-Bump; and nieces & nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Mary Plankenhorn and brothers, Dale Filby and Donald "Red" Filby.
A private funeral ceremony for her family will be conducted at the graveside in Elkhorn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the American Cancer Society
5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278
.
