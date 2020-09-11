Nancy Sue Geier
Palm Harbor, FL - Nancy Sue Geier, 70, passed away on August 5, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Indiana on July 22, 1950. Nancy was a long time owner of Mack's Place and moved to Palm Harbor, Florida in 2008 to be closer to her family and the warm weather. She enjoyed basking in the sun and her little dog Gracey.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Lisa Borsch (George) her son, Greg Geier, (Kristy); her sisters, Carolyn Himelick (Marvin), and Teresa Glidden (Rusty), her brother, Terry Hastings (Lynn), grandchildren, Allison Focht, Austin Focht, Olivia Borsch; two nieces; a nephew and several step-sisters and step-brothers.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jayne Spurrier (Charles), and her father Leo Hastings (Lena), and her former husband John Geier.
There will be a visitation at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., Nancy will be laid to rest after the visitation in Earlham Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post #65 from 5:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Saturday, September 19, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegall-berheide-orr.com
.