Naomi I Musch Tapalman
Camden, Ohio - Naomi I. (Flora) Musch Tapalman 89 of Camden, OH died Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019 at Hospice of Hamilton. Born on August 16, 1930 in Camden, OH she was the daughter of the of late Orville Ross & Hazel Gaynell (Woltz) Flora. A 1948 graduate of Camden High School, 1949 graduate of Hamilton Business College she worked for the Ohio Casualty Insurance Company from 1956 to 1974 and at the United Telephone Company of Ohio from 1974 to 1989. Active member of the Eaton Community Church in Eaton with her participation in the Fellowship Class and several mission trips. Member of the Preble County Council on Aging and the Pioneer Telephone Association of Ohio. Preceded by 1st husband of 40 years, John William Musch in 1989; 2nd husband of 4 years, John E. Tapalman in 1996; daughter, Pam Combs in 2001; brothers, Charles L. Flora in 2007; Gordon Flora in 2015 and Roger E. Flora. step-mother, Rachel (Deaton) Shank in 1997. Survived by daughter & son-in-law, Rita & James Roark of Camden, OH; step-son & step-daughter-in-law, Gene & JoEllen Tapalman of West Alexandria, OH; step-daughter & step-son-in-law, June & Terry Creech of West Alexandria, OH; brothers & sisters-in-law: Kenneth O. Flora of Kentucky, Judy Flora of Lake Elsinore, California and Janet Flora of Camden, OH; sisters & brother-in-law, Carol & James Tharaldson of State College, Pennsylvania; Sue Flora of Eaton, OH; sisters-in-law & spouse, Glenna & Chet Pinkman, of Angola, IN; step-brother: Jim Shank of Eaton, OH; step-sister & step-brother-in-law, Carol & Larry Colclasure. grandchildren: Jon Roark, Courtney Douglass, Tracy Besecker, Jim Combs and Angie Ketron; step-grandchildren: Aaron Tapalman, Jenna Tapalman, Kara Tapalman, Chad Creech and Rod Creech; great grandchildren: Megan, Kendall, Logan, Jodee, Cody, Erica, Jacob, Grace, Bailey, Gabriel, C. J. and Nate; step-great grandchildren: Lindsay, Abby, Ava, Kyla, Jack, Will, Caitlin and Lincoln; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family will receive from 12:00 to 2:00 PM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Eaton Community Church - 813 Camden Road Eaton, OH. The funeral service will be held 2:00 PM with Rev. Dan Denlinger and Rev. Stan VanAusdal officiating. Interment will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Camden, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home - 220 East Main St. Eaton, OH. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Eaton Community Church, Missionary Committee Fund, Camden Road, Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019