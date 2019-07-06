Naomi Irene Sutherland



Noblesville, Ind. - Naomi Irene Sutherland, age 86, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville, Indiana.



Naomi was born February 15, 1933, in Canton, Illinois, to John Dewey and Bertha Mae Lillie Stufflebeam. She was a 1950 graduate of Canton Union High School and a 1954 graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, where she majored in music education and piano performance. On January 23, 1954, Naomi married Roland D. "Jack" Sutherland in Canton. Her lifetime ministry in music continued in college and traveling in song evangelism until her husband pastored in the Church of the Nazarene for over 42 years in Nebraska, Illinois, Ohio, and West Virginia. Naomi lived in Richmond, Indiana, from 1974 -2010, when she moved to Noblesville.



While living in Richmond she was an organist at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, where she enjoyed ministering to others through her gift of music. Naomi was a member and organist of the Richmond First Church of the Nazarene and Nazarene Missions Society. Her hobbies were music, crocheting, reading, and traveling. Naomi will forever be remembered for her beautiful, loving spirit and sweet smile.



Survivors include her daughters, Dr. Donna Jo (Mark) Miracle of Noblesville and Janelle Renae (Harold) Marcum of Richmond; son-in-law, David R. Moody of Richmond; brother, Ted (Carol) Stufflebeam of Greenville, Illinois; grandchildren, Ryan Miracle of Kansas City, Missouri, Adam Marcum of Jacksonville, Florida, Angela Miller of Zionsville, Indiana, Kristen Detharidge of Richmond, Rachel Marcum of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kandace Pustulka of Lakewood, Ohio, and Kelsey Moody of Dayton, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Maverick and Axel Miracle, Addison and Charlotte Marcum, Josten and Easton Detharidge, Pierce Miller, and three more expected by year-end; and many special friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Roland D. "Jack" Sutherland in 1996; daughter, Jacqueline Mae "Jackie" Moody in 2004; and parents.



Visitation for Naomi Irene Sutherland will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 1600 Chester Boulevard, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene with Dr. Ron Blake officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on July 6, 2019