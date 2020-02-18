|
Nathan Allen Bennett
Centerville, Ind. - Nathan Allen Bennett, age 22, of Centerville, Indiana, died Friday, February 14, 2020, from injuries sustained in a tragic car accident.
Born December 18, 1997, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Allen Ray and Janet Susan Rohe Bennett, Nathan was a life-long resident of Centerville. He was a 2016 graduate of Centerville High School, where he played football, wrestled, and was a member of the track team. Nathan formerly worked as a delivery person at Lowe's and as an electric apprentice. For the past seven months, he served at the Wayne County Sheriff's Department. Nathan's dream was to be a deputy, including becoming a K-9 officer because of his love of dogs. He loved talking about history and firearms and enjoyed having bonfires with his friends.
Survivors include his mother and stepdad, Janet and Rick Auville of Centerville; twin brother, Joshua Ray Bennett of Centerville; grandpa, Earl Bennett of Jay, Florida; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Ray Bennett, who died July 11, 2019; grandma, Becky Bennett; and grandparents, Donald and Rita Rohe.
Visitation for Nathan Allen Bennett will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, with a time of sharing to follow at 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Centerville-Abington Dollars for Scholars for the Nathan Bennett Memorial Fund, 507 Willow Grove Road, Centerville, IN 47330.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020