Nelda Kelly
- - Nelda Kelly, 74, passed away early Tuesday evening, August 20, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born on October 8, 1944, in Jamestown, Tennessee the daughter of Arthur and Cordie (McCoy) Kimbrell.
Nelda attended Jamestown City Schools and later married the love of her life, Kenneth Kelly on July 10, 2002 in Muncie. Mrs. Kelly had worked in the House Keeping Dept. of Ball Memorial Hospital for approximately 12 years prior to retirement in 2002. She was known to be a very loving and caring person. Spending time with her family is what she treasured the most.
Besides her husband of 17 years, Kenneth, she is survived by 3 sons, Kevin Butler (Lisa) Stephen Butler(Dena) and Derek Butler, all of Muncie; 2 step sons, Curt Kelly (Ann) Iron River, Michigan and Troy Kelly (Margaret), Shelbyville; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; 5 brothers; 4 sisters; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by 1 daughter, Rhonda Butler and her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastors Larry Waters and Dan Kimbrell officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 24, 2019