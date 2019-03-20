Nellie Russell



Richmond, IN - Nellie Russell, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana, died peacefully at home on March 17, 2019, after a prolonged illness.



Nellie was born to Estel Fox and Gladys Miller Fox on June 26, 1932 in Richmond, Indiana and was a lifelong resident of Richmond. Nellie was married to James (Edison) Russell for 50 years until Edison's death in 2006. Nellie retired after working for more than 30 years at Decca and later PRC Recording. She was a devout Christian and attended the First Church of the Nazarene. Nellie was a wonderful wife and mother. She was a trusted friend to those who knew her. She cared deeply about her family and friends. Nellie lived a life centered on helping others and making their lives better. She will be deeply missed.



Nellie is survived by daughter Karen Stephens (Jeff), Washougal, Washington; son Billy Conder, Richmond, Indiana and son Steven Russell (Peggy), Lincoln, Nebraska; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister Edith Henson, Arlington, Texas; sister in law Phyllis Fox, Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Edison, parents, and siblings.



Visitation for Nellie Russell will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on March 21, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, 222 North 10th Street, Richmond. Funeral will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1600 Chester Boulevard, Richmond. Burial will be at Earlham Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene. Please note "In memory of Nellie Russell" on your donation. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary