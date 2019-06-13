Neva A. "Nan" McCown



Richmond - Neva A. "Nan" McCown, age 101, of Richmond, Indiana, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Golden Living Center - Richmond.



Born September 28, 1917, in Spartanburg, Indiana, to James Tracy and Nancy Clemens Archey, Nan grew up in Longtown, Ohio, but lived most of her life in Wayne County, Indiana. She formerly worked as a teacher's aide at Finley Elementary School. Nan was a member of Bethel AME Church in Richmond, where she was involved with the Women's Auxillary, served as a missionary within the church, and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed bowling, line dancing, traveling, and taking care of her family.



Survivors include her daughter, Melissa (Tim) Lingar of Richmond; son, Mark (Bonnie) McCown of Greenville, Ohio; grandchildren, Scheleta (Brian), Briena, Aaron, Richie, Michael, Susie, and Marla; great-grandchildren, JaVon, Elijah, Gabreyel, Oshea, Tzuriya, Tziyon, and a host of other great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Burden of Greenville, Ohio; and many friends, including the family's beloved pets, Amir and Chi.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie McCown, who died in 1983; daughter, Mai-lin McCown; son, Warren McCown; parents; sister; and two brothers.



The family would like to thank the staff of Golden Living Center - Richmond and Sheila Hugo for the excellent care they gave to Neva.



Visitation for Neva A. "Nan" McCown will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made to a .



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on June 13, 2019