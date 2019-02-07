|
|
Neva Lamberson-Frame
Indianapolis - Neva Lamberson Frame, 97, passed away Monday afternoon February 4, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. A daughter of the late Frank L. and Madge B. (Bilby) Lamberson Sr., Neva was born on the family farm South of Straughn, Indiana on December 10, 1921. She graduated from Raleigh High School and also Cosmetology School. Neva has lived in Indianapolis since 1957. She was employed by Allison's for a short time and retired from Link Built where she was a machine operator. Neva liked to refinish furniture, bowling and reading. She listened to country music, enjoyed a good joke or story and laughter. Aunt Neva had a heart of gold. She was a good listener and always tried to give good advice. She was a special person who will be remembered for her laughter and as a lady who could honestly say "I Did it My Way!".
Survivors include 6 nieces, Linda Dayton of Cypress, TX, Janice "Jan" Lamberson of New Castle, Bernice McDermott of Ft. Myers, FL, Gayla Vore of Glendale, AZ, Cindy Roark of Connersville and Denna Lamberson of Winchester; 1 nephew, Dan Lamberson of Bentonville; several great nieces and nephews; 3 sister in-laws, Helen Lamberson of New Castle, Rita Lamberson of Phoenix, AZ and Becky Lamberson of New Castle.
Neva was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Don, Barney, William "Bill" and Frank Jr. "Frankie" Lamberson; 2 nephews, Ronnie and Mark Lamberson; sister in-law, Susie Lamberson.
Honoring Aunt Neva's request for cremation, a Memorial Visitation will be held from 12 :00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Services at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday February 9th at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Rev. Arthur Whitaker will officiate. She will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family in the South Lawn Cemetery, Dublin. Memorial Contributions can be made to Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, P.O Box 251- Lewisville, IN 47352.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 7, 2019