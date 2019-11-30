|
Nicholas Jon Stanley
Fountain City, Ind. - Nicholas Jon Stanley, age 19, of Fountain City, Indiana, died Friday, November 29, 2019.
Born January 4, 2000, in Richmond, Indiana, to Andrew H. and Amy Boyce Stanley, Nick was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. He was a 2018 graduate of Northeastern High School. As a junior and senior in high school, Nick attended Richmond Vocational School, where he became certified as a firefighter and EMT. Nick attended Fellowship Baptist Church and served as a youth leader at Lifegate Ministries. He was a loving son and brother and a fierce friend.
Survivors include his mother, Amy Boyce Holliday of Centerville, Indiana; father, Andrew (Amie Jo) Stanley of Fountain City; siblings, Kaitlyn and Gabe Stanley, Annabel and Jason Holliday, and Aja and Trey Smith; grandparents, Jim and Suzanne Phenis and Robert and Ronda Stanley; great-grandmother; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William B. "Mad Dog" and Betty Jean Lawman and great-grandparents.
A memorial service for Nicholas Jon Stanley will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019